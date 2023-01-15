Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Midland Police Department finds more human remains

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, Dec. 30th the Midland Police Department began investigating human remains found at the 1700 block of E. Texas.

Saturday, Jan. 14th the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team canvassed the same area and discovered more human remains near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.

These remains along with the ones found in December will be taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing and to identify the deceased individual.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Read the original story here: Midland Police Department investigating human remains

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Amber Highnote
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

Latest News

What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast at Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade