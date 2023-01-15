Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Laredo Woman shot in the face dies

Laredo woman shot in the face on January 6th died on January 9th.
Laredo woman shot in the face on January 6th died on January 9th.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away.

Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia.

Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th.

Limon passed away on Monday, January 9 at 1 p.m. according to the Laredo Police Department.

Police will now consult with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office in relation to the new development in the case.

Garcia remains in the Webb County Jail with bond set at $170,000.

Garcia, aged 27, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of endangerment of children.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Amber Highnote
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

Latest News

What appeared to be a school bus had been burned.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast at Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade