Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist, UT RB skips bowl game for upcoming NFL combine

"Obviously, it hurt to be on the sideline because, you know, I’m such a competitor...but I understand the process of everything," Robinson said.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalists was Texas RB Bijan Robinson. He’s preparing for an NFL career and skipped the team’s bowl game to concentrate on the upcoming NFL combine.

“Yeah, I mean, I talked to a lot of people,” Robinson said. “I talked to Coach Sark, my coach, and they all just advised me to just support the teammates. It was a smart decision. Obviously, it hurt to be on the sideline because, you know, I’m such a competitor. I always want to be out there with my teammates, and, you know, play the last game. I understand there are injuries, but, you know, my faith, all that, trumps everything. But, I understand the process of everything, so I mean, me being out there, being a voice to them, and being able to hype them up and do everything the right way for them.”

