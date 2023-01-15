Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle.

The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road.

What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were on scene. Officials were only able to confirm that there had been an explosion, but the cause and whether anyone was hurt remained unclear.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Amber Highnote
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

Latest News

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast at Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade