Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle.

The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road.

What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were on scene. Officials were only able to confirm that there had been an explosion, but the cause and whether anyone was hurt remained unclear.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

