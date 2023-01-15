Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck.

Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Pebsworth said his name will be released tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.

