Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California

Massive sinkhole closes highway in California’s San Mateo County as heavy rain has hit the area. (Source: Caltrans District 4/ LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday.

According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure.

The California Highway Patrol said it officially closed the highway at around 3 a.m. Thursday. CHP said it was at the same location where a dip in the road had caused a temporary closure on Wednesday.

A video shared by Caltrans District 4 showed a deep hole wider than a traffic lane.

The highway reportedly remained closed on Friday in both directions from State Route 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road, and Caltrans did not give an immediate time for its reopening.

The transportation department advised drivers traveling to Half Moon Bay to take State Route 1 while the highway closure was in place.

According to The Associated Press, a series of storms has walloped California since late December, leaving at least 19 people dead. On Friday, 6,000 people were under evacuation orders and another 20,000 households were without power with more rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway

Latest News

Quilts of Valor
Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Nacogdoches Students Make All State Band
Two Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands
Election Voting Bills
East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to address election crimes
It’s in a deer’s nature to freeze if caught in the middle of a roadway.
Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety