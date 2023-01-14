Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cold but sunny as we start our Saturday. Temperatures early this morning are in the 30s across the area, but we’ll quickly warm into the 40s by mid-morning, and then see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. A layer of thin, upper-level clouds is expected to move in the skies overhead by lunchtime, but it should still be a mostly sunny day. This added cloud cover will help keep temperatures warmer for us tonight. This evening, we’ll cool into the 40s shortly after sunset, and then hold there for the overnight hours. Also overnight, a breeze will return to the forecast, with south-southeast winds forecast 10 to 20 mph for Sunday. Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

For MLK Day (Monday), there will be a chance for isolated to scattered showers, nothing severe or widespread though. Temperatures for Monday will start in the 60s and top off in the mid 70s. For the rest of next week, we’ll see warm for January temperatures, with today being the coolest morning for the foreseeable future. Highs for the week will generally be in the 60s and 70s, with morning lows ranging from the 40s to the 60s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, some could be strong to severe. Right now, it is still too early to get into specifics but we are watching this for you and will keep you posted. Thursday and Friday look dry, before more rain possibly next Saturday. Have a great day.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

