Part of Rice Road in Tyler to close Sunday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following damage from a sinkhole in December, the City of Tyler has announced that Rice Road between S. Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will close for more repairs on Sunday.

The city said the road will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Jan. 15. Contractors will begin working on Monday, Jan. 16.

This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair made when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic.

The City of Tyler asks for your patience. Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs.

Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, depending on the weather and the ground conditions.

