Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

New WHO guidelines recommend more masking

FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health Organization's new guidelines urge more masking.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three years into the pandemic many people have stopped wearing masks in public, but new guidelines from the World Health Organization recommend more masking.

WHO is urging everyone to mask up if they’ve been exposed to COVID, are at high risk for the virus, or are in a crowded, poorly ventilated space.

The agency also issued new guidelines about isolation, recommending that symptomatic patients test negative on an antigen-based rapid test before leaving isolation.

Those who test positive but have no symptoms are still encouraged to isolate for five full days.

More information can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically

Latest News

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
Neighbors in an Oklahoma town react to news of a couple arrested in connection to the...
Husband, wife arrested in case of missing Oklahoma girl
FILE - The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early...
China reports almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths