Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This January marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month, and 13.5 million people are stalked annually. The event is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime.

Arlandus Chimney is a sixth-degree black belt in Nacogdoches. For 31 years, he’s spent his life teaching martial arts. 29 years ago, a woman he knew showed him the importance of teaching self-defense at 360 Fitness.

Chimney said she made him aware of “someone who had gone through such an ordeal, and how I could assist in such a manner that would give them some sort of empowerment to overcome that situation.”

He focuses on prevention, but according to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, 72 percent of stalking victims are threatened by physical harm. 84 percent of victims fear for their life at some point.

“Police have a job to do, and they’re wonderful at doing their job, but they still have to get to you,” Chimney said. “It only takes a split second before life turns into danger.”

He said that with that split second, it helps to be able to defend yourself.

Even before that split second, Chimney said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and what may be a threat.

“Most women get attacked not from people they don’t know but people they do know,” Chimney said.

Women are twice as likely to be stalked as men, with one in three women being a victim of stalking at some point in their life.

48 percent of sexual assault survivors have experienced stalking, making that split second all the more important.

“We’re not trying to turn you into a ninja warrior or put you into a position where you’re a superhero,” Chimney said. “But, we want you to have enough skill set to be able to survive an attack.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.