Jacksonville non-profit, Elijah’s Retreat, breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve more families facing autism

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding -- allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs shows how Elijah’s Retreat is expanding.

“Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” says executive director, Cheryl Torres.

This afternoon Elijah’s Retreat in Jacksonville broke ground on their fifth cabin -- ‘The T House’. The retreat is a 50 acre dude ranch for families facing autism.

Torres says they opened their calendar back up for reservations on Sunday and within the first thirty minutes, they had 150 reservations.

“At the end of the first day, we had all of our weekends booked for the whole season and I had 50 families on the waitlist for cancellations that come up, and so this will be able to accommodate those families, which is amazing.”

The fifth cabin will allow them to serve about 400 families a year. It was made possible through the donations and volunteer efforts of many within the community. People like Rob and Suzy Trimble.

“We fell in love with the place,” says Trimble. “We love the fact that they bring entire families out here. It’s not just a camp for kids who have autism, but it’s the family that gets to come out and act as a family unit.”

Torres says the retreat is a peaceful place for families facing autism to be themselves, and have fun while exploring the outdoors.

“Here, you don’t have to explain your kid, you don’t have to apologize for your kid, you get to let them be just a kid.”

Torres says they are always in need of volunteers. For volunteer opportunities, visit their website. For now, there is no date yet on the grand opening of the new cabin.

