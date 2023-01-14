How the nationwide nursing shortage is impacting Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Along with a rise in RSV, influenza and COVID cases, the nursing shortage across Central Texas has caused longer emergency room wait times in local hospitals.

After a pandemic that pushed healthcare workers to extreme limits, often working overtime hours amid traumatic conditions, the nursing profession hasn’t recovered since.

“Taking care of very sick patients, watching a lot of people die, it was a very scary time,” Jack Frazee, the director of government affairs and general counsel for the Texas Nurses Association, told KWTX. “Especially early on, they didn’t have all the proper protective equipment. So, all of that led to a lot of burnout and moral injury.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032.

Frazee from the Texas Nurses Association says the solution to this is education.

“We unfortunately can’t just find nurses out of thin air, we have to train them,” Frazee said. “So that is the challenge for the state: adequately appropriating funds for nursing education.”

While an ample number of students still seem to be applying to nursing programs, for one Central Texas college, it can’t support the number of applications because of its own staff shortage.

“The hospitals started paying more for nurses because they needed nurses, and so that has led to us having a faculty shortage,” Tracey Cooper, the nursing department chair at Temple College, told KWTX. “When the hospitals increased those salaries, we did lose faculties that went back so they could have increased salaries.”

But despite all of this – the long hours, short-staffed floors, and under-appreciation at times – Cooper, a nurse herself, says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Nursing is really an amazing profession,” Cooper said. “And even though, you know, there’s times that it’s hard, like during the pandemic, I’ve been doing it for 37 years and I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

