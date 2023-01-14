Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because I wanted to be in the likeliness of other leaders such as himself,” said Jordan Brandley.

Brandley is a senior, chemistry major and chapter president of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. at Jarvis Christian College.

Brandley said he is honored to be in the same fraternity that Martin Luther King, Jr., was in and that Dr. King inspired him to enter into a role of leadership.

“The last aim of a love for all mankind is really what helps up bridge the gap of these racial tensions that brother Martin Luther King, Jr., helped to bridge and that we’re still working to bridge now,” said Brandley.

Jhavier Law is a junior at Jarvis Christian University. He said he wanted to be just like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., when he was in elementary school.

“‘I have a dream that one day little black boys and black girls would be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream, one day.’ It was funny because I thought that was the entire speech,” said Law.

“The greatest part about him was when I learned about black history it was mostly pain, suffering and fighting. For Dr. King, blackness wasn’t a fight; it was honorary. It was something to be proud of and to show people that we aren’t violent,” said Law.

Jarvis Christian University President Lester Newman gave awards to two alumni to honor their efforts in helping feed students who are struggling with food insecurity.

“They can’t do it by themselves. Their families don’t have the resources to do it by themselves, but collectively we can make a difference. We can make that change, and collectively that’s what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was all about,” said Newman.

All proceeds made from the event were donated to Jarvis Christian University scholarship funds.

