Gorman wrestling hosts annual invitational to prep for state

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop TK Gorman High School’s wrestling team is hosting an annual event to prepare for state. Teams come from as far away as Arkansas to participate. This invitational gets teams ready for the post-season.

Eric Ware, Gorman’s wrestling coach, fills us in.

“So basically, what this is, is right before we have our big state week here in a couple of weeks, we like to get all the schools that we compete against, and it helps us kind of determine seedings, going into that state tournament.”

He says there isn’t a stiff set of rules about who gets into the invitational.

“There’s no criteria to get here, specifically. Teams can bring as many kids as they’d like to. But you can only have one scoring wrestler per weight class.  So, there are 14 different weight classes,” he explains. “If you have two kids that weigh 150, one of them can score points for your team. the other one is basically wrestling as an exhibition wrestler.”

