Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss.

At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision, according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. Firefighters arrived to find the entire home ablaze, with the family already safely out.

Pebsworth said firefighters quickly knocked down the largest flames and continued fighting smaller flare-ups throughout the morning, still monitoring hot spots as of 11:45 a.m.

The home and two vehicles inside the garage are likely a total loss, but no surrounding homes were affected according to officials. The family reportedly does have insurance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.

The home and garage are believed to be a complete loss. (Lufkin Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.