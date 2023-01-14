Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night.

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.

Police say the train left from Arkansas Friday morning and identified the person from Arkansas as well. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student

Latest News

Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast at Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
A ribbon cutting was held.
Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility