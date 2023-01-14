Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4).

The notice is due to a drop in water pressure.

TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will post a boil water notice rescinded notice. For questions, please contact Tyler State Park at (903) 597-5338.

