Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park

(MGN Online)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4).

The notice is due to a drop in water pressure.

TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will post a boil water notice rescinded notice. For questions, please contact Tyler State Park at (903) 597-5338.

