Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice issued for Minden-Branchfield

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Minden-Branchfield Water Supply customers due to a main break.

Residents north of FM 1798 should boil water before use.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Crews are currently working on repairs, and the water supply will issue a similar notice when the boil order is rescinded.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically

Latest News

Part of Rice Road in Tyler to close Sunday
A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families...
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
Quilts of Valor
Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
Nacogdoches Students Make All State Band
Two Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands