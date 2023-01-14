Boil water notice issued for Minden-Branchfield

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Minden-Branchfield Water Supply customers due to a main break.

Residents north of FM 1798 should boil water before use.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Crews are currently working on repairs, and the water supply will issue a similar notice when the boil order is rescinded.

