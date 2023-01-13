Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Whitesboro resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize

The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their...
The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize.

According to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc., located at 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-9-15-16-17), but not the Mega Ball number (25), according to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission. The Megaplier number was 3. The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Intersection of McCann Road and Magnolia Lane in Longview.
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
A worn out couch in the Crisman Children’s Department. Library manager Jennifer Eldridge said...
City of Longview Public Library approved for up to $32k in grant money for new furniture
new educational model at chapel hill ISD
Chapel Hill ISD creates educational model, helping freshmen explore careers
Dr. Ray Perryman
Tyler hosts Dr. Ray Perryman’s 39th annual economic outlook