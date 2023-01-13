Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WATCH: Medical staff hold honor walk for student who died from cardiac arrest at school

A student who died from cardiac arrest while at school was honored by medical staff. (SOURCE: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A high school student who died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest was honored by hospital staff for being an organ donor.

Jordan Brister, an 18-year-old senior at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, died after he suddenly and unexpectedly cardiac arrest while at school, according to KVVU.

Amplus Academy officials said Brister died on Jan. 3. The school said staff gave Brister medical attention until paramedics arrived and took him to Southern Hills Hospital.

The hospital said it was an honor to care for Brister. The hospital said he was an organ donor, and care providers lined the hallways of the hospital as Brister’s body was carried to an operating room for organ donation in a procession called an “honor walk.”

Jordan Brister died from a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest while at school.
Jordan Brister died from a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest while at school.(Savanna Brister)

Hospital staff said so many people came out to support Brister that other staff members in the building had trouble navigating the hallways.

Dr. Shahid Ahmad of Southern Hills Hospital said the number of people in need of organ donations is immense, and anytime someone donates an organ, it can change the track of someone else’s life.

“He gets to live on in these individuals whose lives are impacted and saved,” Ahmad said.

Brister’s father thanked Southern Hills Hospital staff for their treatment.

“You’re all family,” his father said. “Every one of you.”

Brister’s family said their goodbyes as he went into surgery.

Savanna Brister, Jordan’s mother, said her son was “truly everything you could ask for and more” in a statement provided to KVVU.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Brister to help pay for funeral expenses. With a goal originally set at $20,000, it has raised more than $42,000 as of Thursday.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest,” the GoFundMe said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

Chapel Hill New Education Model
Chapel Hill New Education Model
Lauren Thompson Search Update
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
Rose Complex
Rose Complex Tour
Economic Outlook
Economic Outlook
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student