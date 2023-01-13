Tyler Girl Scout announces the start of cookie season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cookie season is starting, and a Tyler scout explained what that means for the girls.

Aspen Cunningham of Troop 1 said she has learned so many wonderful life skills since she joined the scouts in 5th grade.

She earned her Gold Award, the highest award available to a scout, by creating a bird oasis at Tyler State Park. Her project relocated the birds’ water source away from predators, using solar power to activate a water pump. She said this is one example of how the scouts get involved in their community, learn life skills and begin to figure out what they may want to do in the future.

Cookie season also gives the girls opportunities to think about their future by practicing entrepreneurial skills.

“They manage it all,” Aspen said. “They manage the cookies; they manage the money. They’re very hands-on. We do everything that you see out there. Of course, we have a little guidance from the troop leaders and the parents, but it’s pretty much all girl-scout run.”

She also has plans for the money she will earn through cookie sales. “I’m going to put it into a little savings for educational trips that we go on,” Aspen said, “or sometimes we can put it back into some of our projects that we want to do for the community.”

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new flavor this season, called “Raspberry Rally.” It’s a berry-flavored cookie with a chocolate coating that Aspen said will be “limited edition.” It will be available online from Feb. 27.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. (PRNewswire)

