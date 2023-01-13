Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash has pretrial set

John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
John Stevens (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash now has a pretrial set.

The pretrial is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 8.

John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.

RELATED:

+ Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance

+ Judge allows appointment of investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case

+ Judge approves new prosecutor in Athens fatal bus crash case

+ Judge requests deposition of train conductor, engineer in fatal Athens school bus crash

+ Trial date set for man accused in fatal Athens school bus crash

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

Dallas Zoo closed after clouded leopard missing from habitat
Amber Highnote
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
Joseph Melton
Henderson County Sheriff: Man wanted to make 14-year-old his wife
Kilgore gas station collision
Vehicle collides with gas pump in Kilgore