Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road

Tyron Mark was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder.

A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment.

Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of Cadarius Williams, 24. Williams’ body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston County.

