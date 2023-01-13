Kicked-up baked chicken bacon ranch dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s always fun to have a great, hot dip to dig into when you’re watching football on a cool weekend. But you can enjoy this delicious dip anytime you like....I give you full permission.

Kicked-up baked chicken-bacon ranch dip

Ingredients

1 block cream cheese, softened

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 ounce package Ranch dressing mix

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped

16 ounce container of sour cream

2 cups cooked chopped chicken

Optional: For the “kicked up” part, I chopped up some pickled jalapenos. You can use fresh jalapenos, if you prefer, or you can skip them altogether if you would rather not use them.

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Spray oven safe baking dish, about 9x9 inches, with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, and mix well.

Spread mixture into the baking dish, smoothing the top. If desired, you can top with more jalapenos and/or bacon.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown around the edges and bubbly.

