Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Kicked-up baked chicken bacon ranch dip by Mama Steph

Perfect for snacking during a football game...or literally anytime.
Perfect for snacking during a football game...or literally anytime.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s always fun to have a great, hot dip to dig into when you’re watching football on a cool weekend. But you can enjoy this delicious dip anytime you like....I give you full permission.

Kicked-up baked chicken-bacon ranch dip

Ingredients

1 block cream cheese, softened

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 ounce package Ranch dressing mix

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped

16 ounce container of sour cream

2 cups cooked chopped chicken

Optional: For the “kicked up” part, I chopped up some pickled jalapenos. You can use fresh jalapenos, if you prefer, or you can skip them altogether if you would rather not use them.

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Spray oven safe baking dish, about 9x9 inches, with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, and mix well.

Spread mixture into the baking dish, smoothing the top. If desired, you can top with more jalapenos and/or bacon.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown around the edges and bubbly.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin’: Shrek the recall
Kitchen Pickin’: Shrek the recall, and Steph goes ‘mod’ for a minute
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s