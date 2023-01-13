‘I’ve always loved dust’: Researcher working on project looking at dust across the U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is no secret that there is a lot of dust in the South Plains and West Texas. But, one area professor says there is not enough research on it.

So, for the next three years, that professor will use money from the National Science Foundation to expand that research. She hopes to provide a stepping stone to help others better predict dust storms and dust events.

“I’ve always loved dust,” Karin Ardon-Dryer, an assistant professor of geoscience at Texas Tech said. “At MIT, I worked on how we measure dust in a lab. At Harvard, when I moved afterward, I continued to work on dust.”

She is now putting together a team that will look at data from last 20 years related to dust events throughout the U.S. The data will come from 1,400 meteorological data collection sites scattered throughout the country.

The only information available to the public is data on dust storms; things like haboobs, which are a lot more intense than dust events.

“But we don’t understand a lot of aspect in it,” Ardon-Dryer said. “And if we don’t understand, we can’t understand the impact that it has on our life.”

The data will help them find key weather pattern.

“My goal was basically to understand how much dust do we have across the U.S.,” she said.

It could also be a first step in developing better prediction systems.

“We might be able to alert hospitals to get more staff, more doctors, more nurses during the time,” she said. “Because we know there’s going to be a health complication.”

She had to try multiple times to secure funding for this research.

Now, she is dusting off old numbers to help in the future. Once all the data is finalized, it will be posted on the Dust Alliance of North America’s website for anyone to use.

“We’ll know what are the meteorological conditions that can be, that caused them,” Ardon-Dryer said. “And that will help us, basically, create a better prediction system.”

