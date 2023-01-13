Grayson County man indicted on child sex crimes

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex crimes.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Charles Dean Bush is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 on multiple instances.

Sheriffs said the victim made an outcry to officials back in May of 2021.

On January 11 Bush was located at his residence in the 100 block of Jennettes Rd., in Denison and taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

The grand jury issued indictments for one count of continuous sexual abuse of child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and five counts of indecency with a child, the press release states.

Bush was taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County Jail. His bond is set to $500,000.

