Grand Saline fire chief releases statement on arrest of captain

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline fire chief released a statement on the arrest of a captain who has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Patrick Rowe, 32, of Grand Saline, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.

Friday, Fire Chief Jeremy L. Barker released a statement on his arrest.

“As most are aware Patrick Rowe, a captain with the Grand Saline Fire Department, was arrested and charged with some very serious alleged crimes,” Barker stated. “The fire department has met this situation head on and only plans on being nothing but transparent.”

He continued by addressing the community. “Before I say anything else I want to send my deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the alleged victim(s), their families, and those who were affected by this incident. Everyone here at the fire department has shared various emotions just as many of you have after learning of this situation. This clearly is difficult for everyone involved.”

“Obviously, this has cast a bad light upon our fire department and has given us a bit of a black eye,” Barker said. “We just want our community to know that we do not condone or support any actions of this nature. That is not who we are as a department, nor what we stand for. I believe everyone at the Grand Saline Fire Department have good intentions and are here for the right reason, to help our community in their time of need. And we will continue to do just that, climb back on those trucks and respond in our community members times of need.”

“One person’s poor decisions or actions do not represent our department as a whole. With that being said, everyone should know that Patrick Rowe is no longer with the City of Grand Saline or the Grand Saline Fire Department in any capacity. I know many in our community have very hard opinions, but I want to remind everyone it’s not our job to judge, that will be left up to the judicial system. What we need to do right now is rally together as a community and move forward.”

Rowe was arrested on Monday. Police say more charges may be filed.

