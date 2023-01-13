Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday..

The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.

“He had a love and a passion for this job, he was a compassionate guy, a strong guy, always humble in his work but always excelled in his work, him having a bad day, we all have bad days but he never showed it when he was in the workplace, he just always treated everybody with respect, he was a professional and he did the job like a professional,” Boone said.

Following the service, Solomon was taken to his hometown of Mount Enterprise where he was buried.

