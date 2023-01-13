Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle

Larry Solomon Jr.
Larry Solomon Jr.(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday..

The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.

“He had a love and a passion for this job, he was a compassionate guy, a strong guy, always humble in his work but always excelled in his work, him having a bad day, we all have bad days but he never showed it when he was in the workplace, he just always treated everybody with respect, he was a professional and he did the job like a professional,” Boone said.

Following the service, Solomon was taken to his hometown of Mount Enterprise where he was buried.

RELATED: Longview police officer, veteran dies after battle with cancer

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop.
Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop.
WebXtra: Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically