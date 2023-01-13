Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning.  North and northwest winds will be much lighter today than yesterday with temperatures reaching the mid 50s this afternoon and lots of sunshine.  The sunshine continues into the weekend, but clouds will increase on Sunday.  Expect a chilly start Saturday morning with a few areas dropping to freezing before warming to near 60 Saturday afternoon.  Breezy southeast winds help warm temperatures to near 70 degrees Sunday.  A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast for Monday with temperatures returning to the 70s next week.  A better chance for rain will be in the forecast for Wednesday.

