Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I am sure you noticed that it was a lovely day filled with sunshine this Friday, and thankfully we’ve got another great day on tap for tomorrow! This evening temperatures will cool off fast, sitting near 40 degrees by 10 PM and dropping further to the freezing mark for a few hours tomorrow morning. Sunshine and southeasterly winds will allow for a decent warm up tomorrow afternoon, with highs for most hitting 60 degrees. Sunday we will see a bit more cloud cover throughout the day, but stout south winds will allow our warming trend to continue as highs rocket up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It would be a good idea to have the umbrella close by if you have any outdoor plans on Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) as a few showers and thundershowers will be possible. Tuesday looks dry and warm as highs top off in the middle 70s. A cold front ends our warming trend on Wednesday, allowing for a better shot at showers and a thunderstorms through the day, then cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.