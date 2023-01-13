Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Sunny and a bit warmer tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I am sure you noticed that it was a lovely day filled with sunshine this Friday, and thankfully we’ve got another great day on tap for tomorrow! This evening temperatures will cool off fast, sitting near 40 degrees by 10 PM and dropping further to the freezing mark for a few hours tomorrow morning. Sunshine and southeasterly winds will allow for a decent warm up tomorrow afternoon, with highs for most hitting 60 degrees. Sunday we will see a bit more cloud cover throughout the day, but stout south winds will allow our warming trend to continue as highs rocket up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It would be a good idea to have the umbrella close by if you have any outdoor plans on Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) as a few showers and thundershowers will be possible. Tuesday looks dry and warm as highs top off in the middle 70s. A cold front ends our warming trend on Wednesday, allowing for a better shot at showers and a thunderstorms through the day, then cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-13-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-13-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-13-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-13-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-13-23