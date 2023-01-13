Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set.

Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.

According to an affidavit, on Jan. 12, 2022, a Quitman police detective was contacted by the City of Quitman’s assistant secretary to report a theft (embezzlement) that occurred in the city. The assistant secretary identified Amber Highnote, a previous employee of the city. The assistant secretary said Highnote had worked for the city as a water clerk from 2017 to 2021.

The affidavit said the secretary said on Aug. 3, 2021, roughly one month after Highnote’s resignation, a city water customer notified Quitman City Hall and spoke with

the assistant secretary about turning water off to their address. When the secretary reviewed the customer’s account, it was discovered they didn’t have a deposit account entered in the water system deposit field, however in the notes section of the account, it said a $150 deposit was entered on June 29, 2020. After checking several methods, the secretary did not find a deposit entered for the customer, but did locate where Highnote had written a receipt for the said customer for the cash received.

The affidavit said after this was found, an extensive search was conducted within the city’s water system accounting records. Many missing deposit entries were discovered from 2018 to 2021 during Highnote’s employment with the city. The affidavit said the City of Quitman reached out to their accounting and financial auditor. While speaking in an interview with police, the auditor said he received a sample of data that was provided by the assistant secretary. After he reviewed the data, he confirmed the money was not in the reports or put in those bank deposits.

The affidavit said according to the assistant secretary and the documents provided to police, the total money missing from Highnote’s transactions between 2018 and 2021 was a total of $23,250. The assistant secretary also claimed that a receipt book related to the same time period was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.