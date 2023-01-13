Felon charged after Bellmead parents spotted him jumping out of their teen daughter’s bedroom window

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Lamont Dewayne Ransom, 21, is facing a slew of charges after a local parent allegedly spotted Ransom jumping out of their 16-year-old daughter’s bedroom, a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states.

Online jail records show Ransom is charged with sexual assault of a child, two counts of assault causing bodily injury of a family member, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to identify.

The criminal complaint reveals that at about 2:30 a.m. on March 21, 2022, Bellmead police officers were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of Lexington Street after the parents called to report a man was seen jumping out of their daughter’s window.

Ransom, the complaint states, left behind a cell phone later discovered by the parents.

Police said the teenager identified Ransom as the owner of the phone and the man seen jumping out of her bedroom window.

When detectives interviewed the girl, she allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with Ransom.

The convicted sex offender was arrested on Jan. 12 and is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000.

