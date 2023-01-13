Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo announced Friday a clouded leopard that went missing from its habitat earlier in the day has been found.

Zoo officials said on Twitter that Nova the clouded leopard was located near the original habitat

The zoo said the search began when the leopard was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning.

The Dallas Police Department, which assisted with the search and recovery effort, said the leopard was able to escape after its enclosure was tampered with.

“It is our belief that this was an intentional act, so we have started a criminal investigation,” said Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell in a Friday afternoon press conference. “The fence it escaped from was intentionally cut.”

Police and zoo officials said they have reviewed surveillance footage but they haven’t said if there are any potential suspects.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor
Cyclist That Saved Toddler
Cyclist That Saved Toddler
Deer Safety
Deer Safety
Election Voting Bills
East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to address election crimes
A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding -- allowing them to serve more families...
Jacksonville non-profit, Elijah’s Retreat, breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve more families facing autism