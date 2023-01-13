Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cyclist who found a toddler abandoned along a Tyler roadway is thankful the situation didn’t end in tragedy.

Braxton Warren said he was on his way to a gas station at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when he noticed something in the roadway along Rhones Quarter Road.

“I was just on the way to the gas station to get some food and whenever I first saw the baby, I didn’t know what I was looking at, like I first I thought it was maybe like I don’t know a tipped over trash can with like a doll inside,” he said.

He said as he got closer he noticed it was a car seat and there was a child inside.

“Whenever I got close enough the baby actually wiped her eye and that’s when I realized it was a real baby,” he said.

