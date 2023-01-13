Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

City of Tyler explains ‘earthy’ odor of water

(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Tyler noticed an “earthy” taste and odor to their water that the city says may be from a non-harmful compound called “Geosmin.”

Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to a release from the city.

The city stated Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume; it typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach and mushrooms.

During colder months, Geosmin levels in Lake Palestine typically increase. The city said TWU feeds the maximum amount of Ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact. The water treatment plant can typically remove more than 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water and treated water samples. Geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated for year-round.

The city said its water quality is continually tested and monitored for compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements.

TWU encourages customers to try chilling their water, adding ice cubes, a slice of lemon or a few drops of lemon juice to make their water taste better.

To see more information about the city’s water and obtain a copy of our latest water quality report, visit cityoftyler.org.

Customers experiencing a strong “earthy” taste and odor in their water can contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 to report their location.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

The bill instructs the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to report its findings to...
Texas Legislators introduce bill to examine long-term health effects, including death, from COVID-19 vaccines
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows
Willow Edwards got sick in December and never got better.
5-year-old dies after RSV complications, family says