City of Tyler explains ‘earthy’ odor of water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Tyler noticed an “earthy” taste and odor to their water that the city says may be from a non-harmful compound called “Geosmin.”

Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to a release from the city.

The city stated Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume; it typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach and mushrooms.

During colder months, Geosmin levels in Lake Palestine typically increase. The city said TWU feeds the maximum amount of Ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact. The water treatment plant can typically remove more than 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water and treated water samples. Geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated for year-round.

The city said its water quality is continually tested and monitored for compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements.

TWU encourages customers to try chilling their water, adding ice cubes, a slice of lemon or a few drops of lemon juice to make their water taste better.

To see more information about the city’s water and obtain a copy of our latest water quality report, visit cityoftyler.org.

Customers experiencing a strong “earthy” taste and odor in their water can contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 to report their location.

