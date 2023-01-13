City of Longview Public Library approved for up to $32k in grant money for new furniture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview’s Public Library will be receiving new furniture for spaces in their library.

This comes after the Longview City Council approved up to $32,000 in grant money to go toward replacing old furniture

Chairs, tables, and the media center in the Crisman Children’s Department will be replaced. In the Rotary Reading Room chairs and tables that have been there for more than 35 years will be getting switched out for new ones as well.

“We are always trying to find grant opportunities to replace funds in our budget to help pay for broken or outdated materials. So it’s really important for us to look for those opportunities whenever possible. Budgets are slim everywhere and this really helps stretch the taxpayer dollar as much as possible,” said Jennifer Eldridge, the Longview Public Library Manager.

The Friends of the Longview Public Library spent the last few months requesting funds and donations from different organizations to make this possible.

