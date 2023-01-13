City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town.

The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.

Dwayne Archer, Longview’s Director of Public Works said they have funds in the traffic budget this year for the signal. Currently, there is no signal at the intersection.

Archer said the traffic engineer has been looking at traffic patterns out there, as well as crash data, and has seen a need for a signal.

“So based on his recommendation, we took that to council and said, ‘hey we want to go ahead and get that done.’ Then of course, at this point we’ve entered into that TxDOT agreement, then once we get design and final bids and stuff back on the installation then we’ll take that back to council for final approval to get that installed,” Archer said.

It’s too soon to give an estimate on installation completion but there will be updates as the process moves forward, Archer said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.