Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting

Jacob Anthony Emro.
Jacob Anthony Emro.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was sentenced to prison Friday for an apparent prank-gone-wrong shooting that killed one person.

Jacob Anthony Emro was given a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence after he pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Zachary Brian Robertson. His sentences will be served concurrently, according to court documents.

The Burkburnett Police Department reportedly found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head when they arrived on April 6, 2022. Two other men were also at the home.

During an interview, one of the men reportedly told police that he and Emro were playing a “prank” on the victim when he got home. He told police Emro was hiding in a bedroom when the victim walked in. He then heard both men scream before there was a gunshot, according to court documents.

The man reportedly said Emro came out of the room in a panic and grabbed all of the guns from the home, taking them to another location before calling law enforcement.

Officers reportedly found the firearm that was used after completing a search warrant.

Court documents state that Emro confessed to shooting the victim during an interview with police, saying he believed there were blanks in the gun when he pulled the trigger.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student

Latest News

Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast at Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
The 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
A ribbon cutting was held.
Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility