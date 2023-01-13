Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide

Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.
Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21.(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30.

Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez.

Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence,” around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Mejia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, his bonds total $500,000.

Thurmon is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, along with possession of marijuana, an open container and driving without a valid drivers license. His bonds total over $502,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
Adrian Alonso is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Calvin Anderson
Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Latest News

(Source: Angelina County Judicial Records)
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
Texas Game Warden
WebXtra: Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
Angelina County Game Warden Tim Walker
WebXtra: Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
Dallas Zoo closed after clouded leopard missing from habitat