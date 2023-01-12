Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) - A year ago, a rabbi and three others survived a hostage standoff at their synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Their trauma did not disappear, though, with the FBI’s killing of the pistol-wielding captor.

Healing from the Jan. 15, 2022, ordeal is ongoing. The violence left the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue with broken doors, shattered glass and bullet holes. Within three months, repairs had been made and the congregation returned.

One year later, deep wounds fester. One survivor says, “Let’s be blunt: We’re healing. We’re not healed.” Another congregant says the recent upsurge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions nationally has intensified the congregation’s traumatic feelings and resolve to move forward without fear.

