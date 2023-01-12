Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital.

The wreck took place at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup.

A wrecker was on scene at about 1:15 p.m., but traffic was still down to two lanes. By 2 p.m., the wreck had been cleared.

One person was taken to the hospital. Information on their condition has not yet been released.

