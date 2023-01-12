Tyler elementary school robotics team competes for World Champion title
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics Team Captain Angelica Rodriguez talks about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
