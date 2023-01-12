Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler elementary school robotics team competes for World Champion title

KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics Team Captain Angelica Rodriguez talks about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.

