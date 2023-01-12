Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

The arrest comes less than a month after prison officials found a stash of drugs and phones near the prison unit in Navasota.
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his vehicle including 2 Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes, and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.(Mug shot provided by TDCJ)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility.

TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his vehicle including 2 Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes, and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.

The arrest comes less than a month after prison officials found a stash of drugs and phones near the prison unit in Navasota.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

A urinal at Southside park smashed by a large rock over the weekend.
Multiple City of Tyler parks vandalized in last month, city looking for those responsible
Longview's emergency siren system
Longview’s emergency siren system has glitches to be ironed out
Sage was struck numerous times with a machete
Lufkin dog ‘Sage’ in recovery after machete attack
Superintendent Macie Thompson explained this came about as a way to give teachers more planning...
Alba-Golden superintendent says 4-day school week will give teachers more planning time
Scotus Denies Palestine Review
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine