Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing UP to leave Palestine

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Union Pacific is one step closer to closing up shop in Palestine. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court’s ruling that Union Pacific is no longer bound to a 150-year-old contract with the City of Palestine and Anderson County.

Palestine’s history as a train town goes back to an 1872 agreement, in which a previous railroad agreed to forever keep and maintain a hub in Palestine. The agreement also required the railroad to a certain number of employees in Anderson County. The railroad has a long history of attempting to get out of the agreement.

“This case has gone before the Supreme Court many years ago, in which the court ruled in favor of Anderson County and Palestine,” said State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine).

While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.

“This business has grown to the point that they’re now just a big bully,” Harris said. “And it’s affecting the lives of hundreds of my constituents.”

Union Pacific responded to KLTV’s request for comment with the following statement:

Union Pacific is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, which allows the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ findings that federal law preempts the 1954 agreement to stand and moves this matter closer to resolution. Union Pacific’s decision to close our Main Car Repair Facility in Palestine was not taken lightly. It is a result of operational changes across our system and is the right thing to do for our customers, employees and community who rely on us to provide efficient and reliable railroad service.

And while the railroad would still run trains through Palestine, those fighting the decision say that’s not enough.

“It doesn’t matter if the train goes through town. If there are no jobs associated with it you might as well redirect it somewhere else,” Harris said.

An attorney representing the city and county says they will continue to seek justice in state court.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on man accused of abandoning toddler
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Scotus Denies Palestine Review
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine
Toddler Left On Side of Road
Toddler Left On Side Of The Road
Green Comet
Alba Golden Four Day School Week
Alba Golden Four Day school Week
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system