Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very warm and windy evening continues, but a cold front overnight tonight will really cool us off. Near Record high temperatures for some today...not tomorrow, however, as the cooler air moves in. Gusty SW winds will give way to gusty NW winds behind the cold front at 15-25 mph, a few gusts higher. There is a slight chance for a few showers over SE sections of ETX as the front passes through very early on Thursday AM. No real measurable rainfall is expected. Sunny, Windy, and Cooler on Thursday. Less wind and full sunshine expected on Friday with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon. A few degrees cooler with some frost expected not only on Friday morning, but Saturday morning as well. Clouds increase late this weekend, and the southern winds will as well. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies expected on MLK Day on Monday with a few showers and/or thundershowers during the morning hours. Much warmer temps are expected on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, back into the mid-70s. A cold front on Wednesday morning of next week may bring back the morning showers/thundershowers once again as the front passes through. Have a great Wednesday night.

