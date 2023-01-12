Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard

(Raycom)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A bus transporting students from Gilmer ISD was involved in vehicle wreck earlier this morning according to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner Facebook page.

The bus involved, Bus 31, did not report any injuries. Another bus has since delivered the students to their corresponding schools and a third bus has completed the rest of Bus 31′s route.

Nurses will examine students at their respective schools.

