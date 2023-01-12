Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The cold front is making its way through the region this morning.  Temperatures are fairly mild early this morning, but will drop into the 40s by late morning.  We will only see temperatures rebound into the lower to mid 50s this afternoon and blustery northwest winds will make it feel even cooler.  Expect mostly sunny skies today and fair skies tonight.  Winds die down tonight and temperatures drop to near freezing by Friday morning.  Still cool Friday with sunny skies and much lighter winds.  Lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend. A warming trend starts this weekend with afternoon highs back in the 60s and temperatures will reach the 70s again next week with more chances for rain.

