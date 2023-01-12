Manhunt underway as Carthage ISD goes under soft lockdown

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirms soft lockdowns are in place at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt.

Police are searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police in Carthage remain on the hunt for the occupant who bailed. It is not known why the suspects evaded authorities.

A school district spokesperson says guardians are in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

