Manhunt underway as Carthage ISD goes under soft lockdown

A Carthage police vehicle is seen as officers search for a suspect on the run.
A Carthage police vehicle is seen as officers search for a suspect on the run.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirms soft lockdowns are in place at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt.

Police are searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police in Carthage remain on the hunt for the occupant who bailed. It is not known why the suspects evaded authorities.

A school district spokesperson says guardians are in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

