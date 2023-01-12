Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a Kilgore woman was stabbed to death because of an ex with a “broken heart.”

Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 32, of Henderson, was arrested after Lashekia Shardae Kenney, 35, was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police.

He pleaded guilty to murder on Jan. 12, but his sentencing will not be decided until after his co-defendant, Kendall Damaal Johnson, 33, of Tyler, goes to trial.

Kendall Johnson’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 20.

