Man accused of stabbing Kilgore woman to death pleads guilty

Calvin Anderson
Calvin Anderson(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a Kilgore woman was stabbed to death because of an ex with a “broken heart.”

Calvin Marcelus Anderson, 32, of Henderson, was arrested after Lashekia Shardae Kenney, 35, was stabbed to death in her driveway on Sept. 2, according to police.

He pleaded guilty to murder on Jan. 12, but his sentencing will not be decided until after his co-defendant, Kendall Damaal Johnson, 33, of Tyler, goes to trial.

Kendall Johnson’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 20.

They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore.
Tyler elementary school robotics team competes for World Champion title
