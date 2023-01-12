Longview ISD board approves the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night, the Longview ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment.

The new equipment will be for Longview’s Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen and Ware elementary schools.

The district’s director of special programs says Longview ISD currently lacks equipment for students with significant disabilities and those with autism.

She says the sensory playground equipment will allow accessibility for children of all ages and abilities.

